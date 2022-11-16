Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $250.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.04 and its 200-day moving average is $213.30.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,013 shares of company stock worth $12,587,752. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

