Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 311.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,609 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.