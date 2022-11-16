Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 9,819 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in NOV by 1,360.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 760.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.26 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,456 shares of company stock worth $360,063. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

