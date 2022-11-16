TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 81.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 37.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.63.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.