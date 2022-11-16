Tattooed Chef Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,789 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 454% compared to the average volume of 3,211 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Tattooed Chef stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 106,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,831. The stock has a market cap of $229.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

