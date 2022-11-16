Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $178.98, but opened at $153.78. Target shares last traded at $152.10, with a volume of 348,100 shares changing hands.

The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Target by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.46.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

