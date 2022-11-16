Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Stock Up 3.9 %

TGT stock opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average of $163.46. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $267.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

