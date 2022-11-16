Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.56

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 3053110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPYY)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.