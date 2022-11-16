Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,690,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 19,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $7.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. 48,228,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,789,406. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

