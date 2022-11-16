Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) vs. Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Financial Review

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Decisionpoint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.33 -$24.95 million ($0.11) -17.82 Decisionpoint Systems $65.94 million 0.65 $1.41 million $0.18 32.72

Decisionpoint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Decisionpoint Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taboola.com and Decisionpoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 161.48%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -1.85% 0.20% 0.10% Decisionpoint Systems 1.81% 8.08% 2.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats Taboola.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About Decisionpoint Systems

(Get Rating)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. The company utilizes wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries. The company also offers lifecycle management, and project management and deployment services; and managed services, such as consulting, technology acquisition, project management, software integration and development, deployment, repair services, service desk, and reverse logistics and end of life disposal services, as well as OnPoint Service Hub, a customer service portal that provides customers real-time asset management and tracking information. In addition, it provides MobileConductor, a software platform that provides complete in-vehicles solutions; VizeTrace, a software platform that manages RFID installations; and custom software development services, as well as resells specialized independent software vendors applications. The company is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.