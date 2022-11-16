SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.33). Approximately 18,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 42,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.31).

SysGroup Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. The company offers public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed virtual desktop, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery, sys-assure 365, and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

