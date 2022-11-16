Syscoin Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $74.62 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,529.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00625156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00230420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056474 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,682,176 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

