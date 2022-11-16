Synovus Financial Corp Sells 741 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Lennar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.