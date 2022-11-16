Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,881,000 after buying an additional 1,133,051 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
