Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 53 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.54.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,910 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,552. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $740.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $956.63. The company has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $623.81 and a 200-day moving average of $638.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

