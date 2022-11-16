Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $294.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

