Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $344.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.