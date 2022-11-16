Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.99 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 87,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Shares of MU stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

