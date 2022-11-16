Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,574 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $126.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

