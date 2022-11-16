Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VO stock opened at $213.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

