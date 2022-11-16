Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

MCHP stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

