Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Now Covered by Edward Jones

Analysts at Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.02.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 81.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,918,000 after acquiring an additional 176,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Synopsys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

