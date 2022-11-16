Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Switch has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Switch has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.0%.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Switch has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 172.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Switch by 25.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

