Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Hits $0.0127

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $42.10 million and approximately $778,080.51 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,775,433,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,314,558,377 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

