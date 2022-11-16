SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $16,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 3.7 %

SIVB stock traded down $8.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.02. 12,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.