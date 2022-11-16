Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.55.

SPB opened at C$9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 330.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.09. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.25.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,352.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

