SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Up 3.3%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 39,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,288,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

SunOpta Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $941.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

In other news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $596,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,841 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

