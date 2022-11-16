Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Subversive Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Subversive Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subversive Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.