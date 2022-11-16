Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $221.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.12. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

