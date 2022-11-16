Strong Price Hits $4.79 on Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00028260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $662,571.77 and $91,741.51 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

