Strike Trading 18% Lower This Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $10.70 or 0.00063269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $36.82 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,440,259 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

