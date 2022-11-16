Stratis Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Stratis has a market cap of $63.27 million and $3.97 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002685 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,200.07 or 0.07286865 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001992 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00035908 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00079029 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00061319 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000412 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011673 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023316 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,093,835 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
