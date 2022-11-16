StockNews.com Lowers Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.
AFMD opened at $2.27 on Friday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.
