StockNews.com Lowers Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

AFMD opened at $2.27 on Friday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 80.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

