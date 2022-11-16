StockNews.com Downgrades Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Sell

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SMMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 125,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.86. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.