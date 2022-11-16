StockNews.com Downgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.18.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CX stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
