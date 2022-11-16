StockNews.com Downgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.18.

Shares of CX stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in CEMEX by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 855,862 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,357,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 108,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 173,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,129,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 249,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

