StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth $168,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

