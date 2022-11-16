StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
