StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRN opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Cyren has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 148.55% and a negative net margin of 115.60%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

