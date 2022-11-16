StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.28. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
ClearOne Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.