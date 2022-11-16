StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
Shares of AACG opened at $1.71 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About ATA Creativity Global
