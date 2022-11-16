StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of AACG opened at $1.71 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

