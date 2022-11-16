Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Nutanix Call Options (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 6,131 call options.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 146.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 62,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,964. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

