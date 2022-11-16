Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$9.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.54.

Shares of TSE HWX traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.65. 889,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

