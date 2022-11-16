Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

PVBC stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 25.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,011,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 206,910 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 462,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

