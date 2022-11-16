Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In related news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,804.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Stepan by 2,869.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stepan by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Trading Up 0.1 %

Stepan stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.13. 50,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,610. Stepan has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $126.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

