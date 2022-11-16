Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director Sells $583,880.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.13. 50,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.80. Stepan has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $126.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Recommended Stories

