Stargate Finance (STG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.61 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $52.58 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

