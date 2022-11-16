Stargate Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.87 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $52.80 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00575884 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.07 or 0.29996878 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

