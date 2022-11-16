Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,629,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $200,864,000 after acquiring an additional 723,839 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.2% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 304,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.