St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,141.79

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,141.79 ($13.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,215.01 ($14.28). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,197.50 ($14.07), with a volume of 916,935 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.10) to GBX 1,310 ($15.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($17.63) to GBX 1,365 ($16.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($20.65) to GBX 1,616 ($18.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,380 ($16.22) to GBX 1,040 ($12.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,485.17 ($17.45).

St. James’s Place Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,761.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,062.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87.

Insider Activity

About St. James’s Place

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Paul Manduca bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,099 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £76,930 ($90,399.53).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

