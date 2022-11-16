Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SPR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. 2,105,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,186. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,642,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,602,000 after buying an additional 2,050,636 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

