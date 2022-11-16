SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,162,741 shares.The stock last traded at $40.61 and had previously closed at $40.65.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.